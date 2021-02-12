Foundry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 855,750 People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 855,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBCT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

