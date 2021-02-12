Foundry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,738 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.00% of DHT worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DHT in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in DHT in the third quarter worth about $53,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in DHT in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.47.

DHT stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $857.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.08.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.35%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

