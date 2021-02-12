Foundry Partners LLC Raises Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Pacira BioSciences worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCRX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

