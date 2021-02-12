Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 214,582 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 1,148,833 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 493,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 108,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.05.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

