FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie raised their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.95.

FOXA opened at $32.00 on Monday. FOX has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,543,000 after buying an additional 558,941 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,809,000 after buying an additional 191,263 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,550,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,950,000 after buying an additional 229,908 shares during the period. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after buying an additional 478,677 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

