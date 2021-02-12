Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $21,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,182,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 662,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 921,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,442,000 after purchasing an additional 474,047 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,562,000 after acquiring an additional 449,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 46.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,347,000 after buying an additional 344,052 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 589.4% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 317,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,305,000 after acquiring an additional 271,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.37. 14,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,416. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

