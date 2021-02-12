Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) Shares Up 0.9%

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $36.20. 348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 181.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter.

