Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Announces Earnings Results

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.98%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMCC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 650,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,263. Freddie Mac has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMCC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Freddie Mac in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Freddie Mac in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

