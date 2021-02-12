Friedenthal Financial Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 2.6% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,603,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP opened at $62.21 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.