Friedenthal Financial Grows Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 149,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 437,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 109,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $522,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.