Frontier (FRONT) Price Up 47.4% Over Last Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $31.31 million and $21.46 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frontier has traded up 47.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00284267 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00103705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00079672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00091267 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,589.08 or 1.04270379 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,855,007 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet.

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

