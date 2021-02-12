FTX Token (FTT) Price Up 44.7% This Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $36.12 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $21.17 or 0.00044332 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00065065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.40 or 0.01125281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00057909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006304 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.25 or 0.05689762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00027260 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019721 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00035392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

FTT is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

