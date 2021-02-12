FY2020 EPS Estimates for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Raised by Desjardins (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$509.35 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock opened at C$18.20 on Thursday. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of C$10.53 and a 12 month high of C$25.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.31. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69.

In other CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) news, Senior Officer Douglas J.R. Jamieson sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.23, for a total transaction of C$29,306.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at C$1,156,461.89. Also, Director William Thomas Holland bought 96,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,585,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 556,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,189,180. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 350,000 shares of company stock worth $5,780,075 and have sold 5,134 shares worth $82,770.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

