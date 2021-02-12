FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Nutrien in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NTR opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 323.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Nutrien by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

