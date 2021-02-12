FY2020 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the energy company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

