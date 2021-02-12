FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Issued By G.Research (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Research analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. G.Research analyst S. Comery now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.80.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

JKHY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

JKHY stock opened at $148.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.02. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

