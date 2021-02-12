FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Issued By William Blair

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.67.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on J. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.97. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $990,472.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,099.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

