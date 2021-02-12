FY2021 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Lifted by National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $3.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.77. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46.

TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.87.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $78.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.76. TFI International has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $81.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

