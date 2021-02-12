FY2022 EPS Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Raised by B. Riley

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Celsius in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of CELH opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 916.42 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 million.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 4,931.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 231,757 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Celsius by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,202,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 305.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

