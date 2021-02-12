FY2022 EPS Estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the company will earn $3.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $69.32.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

