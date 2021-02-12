FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Raised by Analyst

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.51.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEE. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,214,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,020,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,260,000 after purchasing an additional 143,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,834,000 after purchasing an additional 553,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 130,225 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,216,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,209,000 after purchasing an additional 93,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

