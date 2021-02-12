Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPG. TheStreet cut shares of Galapagos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Galapagos from $85.50 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galapagos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $85.84 on Thursday. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $85.22 and a 52-week high of $274.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Galapagos by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Galapagos by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Galapagos by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

