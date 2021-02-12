Galapagos Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,411 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,182% compared to the typical volume of 188 call options.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $85.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.76. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $85.22 and a 1 year high of $274.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.84.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Galapagos by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

