Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the January 14th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $976,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 1,028.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,116,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after buying an additional 1,017,343 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Galileo Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLEO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 345,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31. Galileo Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It focuses on effecting a merger , share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology, or healthcare sectors, which are headquartered in Western Europe.

