Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 162,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $46.28.

