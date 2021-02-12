GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Short Interest Update

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,410,000 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the January 14th total of 61,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 42.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GME traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $52.40. 14,460,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,963,254. GameStop has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 10.0% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

GME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

