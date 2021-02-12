General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Given New $149.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $149.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $163.45 on Monday. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day moving average of $148.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1,359.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

