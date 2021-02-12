General Electric Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend payment by 95.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 58,267,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,972,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.