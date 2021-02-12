Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.50. Generex Biotechnology shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 1,063,020 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Generex Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 1,722.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,712.86%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNBT)

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer.

