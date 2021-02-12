GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,987 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $55,219.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 32,477 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $551,784.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,835.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,720. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 654,193 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,738,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 69.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after buying an additional 435,451 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 424,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,623,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after buying an additional 262,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.