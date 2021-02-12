Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ:GNCA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,390. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $169.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,260 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,069 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

