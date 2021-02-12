Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:GNCA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.31. 2,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.33. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,260 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,598,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,069 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

