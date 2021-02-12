Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) Given a €104.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) has been given a €104.00 ($122.35) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GXI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.94 ($109.34).

Shares of ETR GXI traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading on Friday, reaching €93.75 ($110.29). The company had a trading volume of 69,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -119.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. Gerresheimer AG has a twelve month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a twelve month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €93.37.

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

