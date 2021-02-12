Giant (GIC) Tops One Day Volume of $15,155.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, Giant has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. Giant has a total market capitalization of $170,301.69 and $15,155.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant token can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,055,570 tokens. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

