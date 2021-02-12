Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) (CVE:GIT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (GIT.V) Company Profile (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Snowbird gold exploration property in British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver project in Peru.

