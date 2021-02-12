Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,593 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,224,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,958,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $611,749,000 after purchasing an additional 178,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,402,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $356,313,000 after purchasing an additional 372,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.31. The stock had a trading volume of 53,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,651. The stock has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of 115.04, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.