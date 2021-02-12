Glassman Wealth Services Has $601,000 Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $83.61. 29,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,349. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $86.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.95.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

