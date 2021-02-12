Glassman Wealth Services Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,374,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 37.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after buying an additional 1,849,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

CMCSA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.02. 326,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,295,291. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $242.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

