Glassman Wealth Services Sells 194 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.70. 62,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,052,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.56. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $155.60. The company has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

