Glassman Wealth Services Sells 5,177 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 457,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,867,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.35. 2,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,955. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

