GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. 368,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,053,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $44.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 236.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 119.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,497 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 37,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3,677.6% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 34,937 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

