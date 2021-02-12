Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLBZ stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

