Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the January 14th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JETMF stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 93,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,898. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

