goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Raised to $119.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Desjardins from $99.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EHMEF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from $82.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

EHMEF stock traded up $11.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.73. The company had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 641. goeasy has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.49.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

