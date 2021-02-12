Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.53

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $1.42. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 27,712 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $144.12 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Gold Reserve Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDRZF)

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.