Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) (TSE:GSV) Upgraded at Pi Financial

Pi Financial upgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) (TSE:GSV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$1.30 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GSV opened at C$1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$334.07 million and a PE ratio of -36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.99.

Get Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) alerts:

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) (TSE:GSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Digby Ronald Strauss sold 196,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$184,316.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,317 shares in the company, valued at C$208,022.02.

About Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.