Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 1,852 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,103,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,024,000 after purchasing an additional 91,234 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,292,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,413,000 after purchasing an additional 320,659 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 733,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,378,000 after purchasing an additional 101,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 570,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,392,000 after acquiring an additional 28,459 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.90. The company had a trading volume of 57,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.80. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.83 and a twelve month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

