Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 454 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

VGT stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $378.33. 226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,346. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $358.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.94. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $378.66.

About Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

