Good Life Advisors LLC Has $660,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. CX Institutional increased its position in Philip Morris International by 93.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Philip Morris International by 54.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 159.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 39,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.6% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.44. 28,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $89.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.87.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.46.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

