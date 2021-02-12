Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 821.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 282,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 251,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Shares of KWEB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.20. 11,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $102.93.

